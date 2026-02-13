India partners with Alibaba to help SMEs export
India just teamed up with Alibaba.com to make it easier for small and medium businesses (SMEs) to export their products worldwide.
Announced under the Startup India initiative, the move will see Startup India and Alibaba.com identify and support startups to help onboard and scale exporters and provide technical and financial support.
What's in it for MSMEs?
MSMEs already power almost half of India's exports and a big chunk of its economy, but reaching buyers in 200+ countries hasn't been easy.
This partnership offers perks like technical support, commissions, and safer payments through Alibaba's Trade Assurance.
Experts say clear rules are needed so startups feel confident jumping in—which could mean more Indian brands making it big overseas.