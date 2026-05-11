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India, Peru might restart free trade agreement talks in June
Peru is India's 3rd-largest trading partner in Latin America

India, Peru might restart free trade agreement talks in June

By Dwaipayan Roy
May 11, 2026
05:53 pm
What's the story

India and Peru are likely to resume negotiations for a proposed free trade agreement next month. Javier Paulinich, Peru's ambassador to India, confirmed the development. He said that "in principle, in June we are going to resume the negotiations." The two countries are discussing critical minerals as part of these talks.

Copper production

Peru is the world's 3rd-largest producer of copper

Peru is the world's third-biggest producer of copper, having produced some 2.7 million metric tons of the metal in 2024. The country attracted $4.96 billion in foreign investment for its copper sector. India's Hindalco Industries is reportedly looking to secure copper supplies from Peru as part of these ongoing negotiations.

Import projections

India's copper imports are expected to increase significantly

India, the world's second-largest importer of refined copper, may have to import 91% to 97% of its copper concentrate requirements by 2047. Official estimates suggest that India's copper imports increased by 4% to 1.2 million metric tons in the fiscal year ending March 2025. The demand is expected to rise further, reaching 3-3.3 million tons by 2030 and between 8.9-9.8 million tons by 2047.

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