Peru is India's 3rd-largest trading partner in Latin America

India, Peru might restart free trade agreement talks in June

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:53 pm May 11, 202605:53 pm

What's the story

India and Peru are likely to resume negotiations for a proposed free trade agreement next month. Javier Paulinich, Peru's ambassador to India, confirmed the development. He said that "in principle, in June we are going to resume the negotiations." The two countries are discussing critical minerals as part of these talks.