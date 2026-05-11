India, Peru might restart free trade agreement talks in June
What's the story
India and Peru are likely to resume negotiations for a proposed free trade agreement next month. Javier Paulinich, Peru's ambassador to India, confirmed the development. He said that "in principle, in June we are going to resume the negotiations." The two countries are discussing critical minerals as part of these talks.
Copper production
Peru is the world's 3rd-largest producer of copper
Peru is the world's third-biggest producer of copper, having produced some 2.7 million metric tons of the metal in 2024. The country attracted $4.96 billion in foreign investment for its copper sector. India's Hindalco Industries is reportedly looking to secure copper supplies from Peru as part of these ongoing negotiations.
Import projections
India's copper imports are expected to increase significantly
India, the world's second-largest importer of refined copper, may have to import 91% to 97% of its copper concentrate requirements by 2047. Official estimates suggest that India's copper imports increased by 4% to 1.2 million metric tons in the fiscal year ending March 2025. The demand is expected to rise further, reaching 3-3.3 million tons by 2030 and between 8.9-9.8 million tons by 2047.