India plans $1B incentive for electric busses, trucks adoption

Indian government﻿ is mulling over an incentive program worth over $1 billion to promote the adoption of electric busses and trucks by private operators. The move comes as part of India's strategy to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels amid growing energy security concerns. The proposed scheme will cover a period of 10 years and focus on India's predominantly privately-owned commercial vehicle fleet.

Target audience Focus on inter-city bus operators The largest share of the proposed incentives is likely to be directed toward inter-city bus operators. The final budget allocation, eligible vehicles for incentives, and subsidy structure are still under discussion and may change. Meetings with the Prime Minister's Office and industry stakeholders are expected this month to refine the plan.

Energy crisis Reducing reliance on imported fossil fuels India imports nearly 90% of its crude oil needs, making it susceptible to geopolitical shocks and price volatility. The electrification of commercial transport could also help combat India's severe air-pollution problem. In cities like New Delhi, vehicular emissions can contribute up to 40% of fine particulate matter pollution annually, according to studies cited by the International Council on Clean Transportation.

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Adoption challenges Need to speed up electrification The adoption of electric busses has surged in the last five years, mainly due to state-run transportation companies. However, most new busses registered in India are still diesel-powered. While this isn't an India-specific problem, other regions are faster at commercial-fleet electrification. China already operates hundreds of thousands of electric trucks and busses, while the US and Europe are quickly electrifying urban logistics and public-transport fleets.

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Fleet control Incentives to include interest subvention benefits India has over two million busses on its roads, but the government only controls about 5% of the fleet. Almost all trucks, which are the country's biggest diesel users, are privately operated. Officials are exploring ways to encourage smaller commercial fleet operators to adopt electric vehicles despite high upfront costs and limited financing options.