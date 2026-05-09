India Post to let you send letters using digital IDs

India Post is gearing up to revolutionize its delivery system with a new digital address initiative. The project, called DHruva (Digital Hub for Reference and Unique Virtual Address), would let people send letters and parcels using short digital IDs, much like email addresses or UPI handles. According to Manorama, the Department of Posts has recently completed the first trial of this innovative system across five states with some 30 users.

Project details Digital addresses to replace traditional ones The DHruva project aims to enhance delivery accuracy and reduce confusion caused by incomplete addresses. It is part of a larger government initiative to integrate addresses into India's Digital Public Infrastructure network, similar to Aadhaar and UPI. The system lets users create simple digital addresses that contain embedded location and address details, eliminating the need for full house numbers, streets, landmarks, and pin codes on envelopes or parcels.

Tech innovation DigiPINs will be used to create digital IDs At the heart of this project is DigiPIN (Digital Postal Index Number). Unlike traditional PIN codes that cover large areas, DigiPIN pinpoints exact locations using small grid squares of about four meters by four meters. Each location gets a unique 10-character alphanumeric code, such as "637-9G7-POJ8." Users can convert these codes into easy digital IDs through a mobile application for convenience.

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