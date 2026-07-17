India Post updates international mail rules starting July 15 2026

You can recall outgoing mail or redirect incoming packages: no extra fees if both addresses are under the same post office.

Refunds go up to 70% if you recall before customs, and full refunds apply if India Post or the destination messes up delivery.

Just a heads-up: no refunds for mistakes on your end or restricted items.

These changes are part of India Post's push to modernize, which has already boosted their parcel and logistics business recorded a 70% revenue growth in FY2025-26.