India Post updates international mail rules starting July 15 2026
Big news for anyone sending stuff abroad: India Post just updated its international mail rules, starting July 15, 2026.
Now you can cancel your booking before it's processed and get refunds if your package cannot be transmitted because of things like natural disasters or logistics glitches.
It's all about making their service more flexible and user-friendly.
India Post adds recall redirect options
You can recall outgoing mail or redirect incoming packages: no extra fees if both addresses are under the same post office.
Refunds go up to 70% if you recall before customs, and full refunds apply if India Post or the destination messes up delivery.
Just a heads-up: no refunds for mistakes on your end or restricted items.
These changes are part of India Post's push to modernize, which has already boosted their parcel and logistics business recorded a 70% revenue growth in FY2025-26.