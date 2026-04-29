India prepares legal challenge to US trade probe

The Indian government and industry representatives from textiles, auto parts, plastics, and solar sectors are set to challenge the US Trade Representative's (USTR) Section 301 investigations. The public hearings start in Washington this week. The hearings are scheduled for April 28-29 on forced labor and May 5-8 on structural excess capacity.

Trade surplus concerns USTR's investigations initiated in March The USTR launched the investigations in March 2026, alleging that trade surpluses and insufficient safeguards against forced-labor imports from select countries, including India, harm US commerce by creating artificially low-priced competition and displacing domestic production. In response to the structural excess capacity claims, India argued that the USTR wrongly associated it with trade surplus.

Overcapacity rebuttal Indian Steel Association defends steel sector The Indian Steel Association defended India's steel sector against global overcapacity and forced labor under US standards. It argued that the sector should be excluded from any remedial measures under Section 301, as India's inclusion would not meet the stated purpose of addressing overcapacity or forced labor, nor be backed by underlying data/evidence.

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Labor law defense Industry bodies argue against forced labor claims Industry bodies such as the Plastics Export Promotion Council argued that India's domestic laws already prohibit forced labor and its top plastic imports are not on US labor watchlists. Texprocil and the Indian Solar Manufacturers's Association (ISMA) also defended India's position, saying that the Constitution and corporate regulatory frameworks ensure supply chain transparency.

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