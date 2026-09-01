India prepares PLI to target 30GW polysilicon capacity, estimated ₹25,000cr

India is preparing a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to boost local polysilicon manufacturing, a key ingredient for solar panels.

The plan is all about cutting dependence on imports from China and powering up India's renewable energy ambitions, with a goal of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

The government is aiming for at least 30 GW of domestic polysilicon capacity by then, which could draw about ₹25,000 crore in investment.