India prepares PLI to target 30GW polysilicon capacity, estimated ₹25,000cr
India is preparing a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to boost local polysilicon manufacturing, a key ingredient for solar panels.
The plan is all about cutting dependence on imports from China and powering up India's renewable energy ambitions, with a goal of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.
The government is aiming for at least 30 GW of domestic polysilicon capacity by then, which could draw about ₹25,000 crore in investment.
India's solar 162GW, 90% imported
Solar power has become India's top renewable energy source, hitting 162 GW in June 2026.
But over 90% of the raw materials (polysilicon, ingots, and wafers) still come from abroad, mostly China (which dominates global production).
High costs and massive energy needs have made local manufacturing tough so far, but the new PLI scheme hopes to change that and make India more self-reliant.