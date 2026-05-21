India private sector growth cools in May as PMI slips Business May 21, 2026

India's private sector cooled off a bit in May 2026, with the HSBC Composite PMI slipping to 58.1 from April's 58.2, still above the "expansion" line, but showing things are slowing down.

The main drag came from manufacturing, which dropped to 54.3, while services held steady and even nudged up slightly to 58.9.