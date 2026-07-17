India quietly benefits from global AI investments in infrastructure
India is quietly riding the global AI wave, even if it's not making the Big Tech itself.
Thanks to massive international investments in AI infrastructure, industries like power, data centers, and capital goods are seeing major growth.
Hiren Ved, Director & CIO at Alchemy Capital, points out that India's role is more about supporting the world's AI needs than building the core tech.
Telangana, Maharashtra offer cloud tax holidays
Setting up AI facilities in India costs about 30% less than in the US and states like Telangana and Maharashtra are rolling out incentives: think a 20-year tax holiday for big cloud providers.
With global spending on AI infrastructure expected to hit $5 trillion in five years, Indian manufacturers are jumping at new export opportunities.
The country's power sector especially stands to benefit as demand for energy surges with more data centers popping up.