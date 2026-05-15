India raises gasoline and diesel prices by ₹3 per liter Business May 15, 2026

Fuel just got pricier in India, with gasoline and diesel both rising by ₹3 per liter, the first hike since March 2024.

The reason? Global oil prices have shot past $100 a barrel thanks to the Persian Gulf conflict, pushing costs up for everyone.

Even with this hike, state-run fuel companies are still losing money, and people familiar with the matter say we could see another ₹2 to ₹4 per liter increase if global prices stay high.