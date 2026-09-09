India readies $13bn chip plan offering up to 50% subsidies
Business
India is set to embark on a huge $13 billion plan to make its own semiconductors, aiming to cut down on importing nearly all its chips.
With demand for chips set to skyrocket by 2035, the government is offering up to 50% subsidies for semiconductor manufacturing project costs, all part of the "Engineer in India" vision.
India trains 85,000 semiconductor engineers
To power this shift, India has trained 85,000 semiconductor engineers in four years and aims to develop 100,000 semiconductor engineers, with semiconductor design programs now available at 355 universities.
On the factory side, 12 semiconductor projects have been approved across six states: big names like Micron and Tata Electronics are already setting up shop.