India recognizes over 55,200 startups in 2025-26, total crosses 223,000
Business
India has set a new record by officially recognizing over 55,200 startups in 2025-26, the highest ever since Startup India began back in 2016.
Thanks to this push, the total number of recognized startups has now crossed 223,000 as of March 31, 2026.
Startups create over 2.3 million direct jobs
All this startup action has helped create more than 2.3 million direct jobs so far.
The government's Fund of Funds for Startups put over ₹70 billion into investment funds, which then backed more than 1,400 startups across the country.
Plus, schemes like the Startup India Seed Fund and expanded credit guarantees have made it easier for young companies to get crucial funding and support when they need it most.