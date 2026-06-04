India recommends ordinance easing foreign investor taxes to steady rupee Business Jun 04, 2026

The Indian government just recommended an ordinance to make tax rules easier for foreign investors in certain securities.

This is all about trying to stop the rupee from sliding further; it's already dropped 6% against the US dollar this year, partly because foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled ₹2.6 lakh crore out of Indian stocks since January.