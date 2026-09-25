India records 155.25 bcf US LNG imports in H1 2026
India just hit a record for importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US 155.25 billion cubic feet between January and June 2026, up from 132.95 billion cubic feet in H1 2024.
This big jump happened because tensions in West Asia, especially the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, disrupted usual supply routes and pushed India to look elsewhere.
US becomes India's top LNG supplier
With imports from Qatar dropping by a massive 91% year-on-year during May-July 2026, the US quickly became India's top LNG supplier.
Out of 7.08 million metric tons imported during this stretch, about a third came from the US.
The U.S.'s flexible supply options helped keep India's energy needs steady even as global markets got shaky, a reminder of how fast energy strategies can shift when world events get complicated.