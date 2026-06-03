India removes 11% raw cotton import duty June to October

Exemption expected to help 8cr workers

Domestic cotton production isn't keeping up with demand. India needs 330-350 lakh bales a year but only produces about 290 lakh, leaving a big gap.

Since cotton makes up nearly 25-30% of garment/home textiles manufacturing cost, this exemption is expected to boost competitiveness, support exports, and benefit around eight crore workers (especially in rural areas).

Industry leaders say it's a much-needed step while India works on growing more of its own cotton.