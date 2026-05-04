India resumes wheat exports after 4-year pause
By Mudit Dube
May 04, 2026 11:51 am
What's the story
India has resumed wheat exports for the first time in four years, thanks to a bumper harvest and rising global prices. The move comes as trade sources told Reuters that shipments of the staple are now competitive for buyers in Asia and the Middle East. Consumer goods giant ITC has already started loading 22,000 metric tons of wheat at Kandla port for shipment to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Export history
Ban on wheat exports imposed in 2022
India had imposed a ban on wheat exports in 2022. The restriction was extended in 2023 and 2024 as the harsh weather conditions shriveled the crop and depleted stocks, resulting in record domestic prices. This led to speculation that India might have to turn to imports for the first time since 2017.