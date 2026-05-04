Ban on wheat exports was imposed in 2022

India resumes wheat exports after 4-year pause

By Mudit Dube 11:51 am May 04, 202611:51 am

What's the story

India has resumed wheat exports for the first time in four years, thanks to a bumper harvest and rising global prices. The move comes as trade sources told Reuters that shipments of the staple are now competitive for buyers in Asia and the Middle East. Consumer goods giant ITC has already started loading 22,000 metric tons of wheat at Kandla port for shipment to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).