India rises to 4th biggest LNG regasification player by 2025

Dahej is India's top LNG terminal, handling 17.5 million tons per year and ranking sixth worldwide. Seven other large-scale terminals each manage 5 million tons per year.

In 2025, two big projects went live: Chhara LNG (an onshore terminal), plus an upgraded Dabhol terminal that increased its capacity to 5 mtpa from 2.9 mtpa for year-round use.

Even though utilization dropped to 47% last year due to new infrastructure and lower summer imports, four more projects, including another Dahej expansion, are set to boost India's capacity by over 11 million tons per year by 2028.