India rises to 4th biggest LNG regasification player by 2025
India has just jumped ahead of Spain to become the fourth-biggest player in liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification by 2025.
With a total capacity of 52.5 million tons per annum spread across eight terminals, India now sits right behind Japan, China, and South Korea in the global rankings (pretty impressive for a country that's rapidly expanding its energy game).
India's Dahej 17.5 mtpa, expansions planned
Dahej is India's top LNG terminal, handling 17.5 million tons per year and ranking sixth worldwide. Seven other large-scale terminals each manage 5 million tons per year.
In 2025, two big projects went live: Chhara LNG (an onshore terminal), plus an upgraded Dabhol terminal that increased its capacity to 5 mtpa from 2.9 mtpa for year-round use.
Even though utilization dropped to 47% last year due to new infrastructure and lower summer imports, four more projects, including another Dahej expansion, are set to boost India's capacity by over 11 million tons per year by 2028.