Test flight of India's 1st commercial seaplane service successful

SkyHop Aviation has successfully conducted a test flight for India 's first commercial seaplane service. The trial was carried out yesterday from the Ganga Barrage in Rishikesh . This marks a major milestone in the company's journey toward securing regulatory approvals and starting passenger operations. The aircraft used for this trial was a modified De Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter with floats, enabling water operations.

Connectivity plans Connecting Lakshadweep islands and the mainland SkyHop plans to connect five islands in Lakshadweep with each other and the mainland in its first phase. The company is also looking at opportunities in other parts of India where such connectivity could make a difference. "We look forward to playing our part in strengthening tourism, regional access and national integration," said Avani Singh, Founder and CEO of SkyHop Aviation.

Policy backing Government's push for seaplane connectivity The successful test flight highlights the government's growing interest in boosting seaplane connectivity. Over the past year, policy support has been growing with measures to enhance last-mile connectivity and promote tourism. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier announced incentives for indigenizing seaplane making and a viability gap funding scheme to aid operations.

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