Budget 2026: India to boosts astrophysics research, upgrade telescope facilities

In a major push for space science, the Union Budget has announced plans to establish and upgrade four key telescope and astronomy facilities in India. The announcement was made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her Budget speech in Parliament. The move is aimed at boosting research in astrophysics and astronomy, expanding India's observational capabilities, supporting cutting-edge research, and inspiring future scientists.

Global impact Facilities that will be upgraded The new investments announced in the Budget are expected to enhance India's role in global astronomical research. They will also deepen our understanding of the Sun, stars, galaxies, and the universe as a whole. The four facilities identified under this announcement include the National Large Solar Telescope (NLST), National Large Optical Infrared Telescope (NLOT), Himalayan Chandra Telescope, and COSMOS 2 Planetarium.

Solar studies NLST will focus on high-resolution observations of the Sun The NLST will focus on high-resolution observations of the Sun. This will help scientists study solar activity, magnetic fields, and space weather events that can affect satellites, power grids, and communication systems on Earth. Once operational, it is expected to be one of the most advanced solar observatories in the world.

Cosmic exploration NLOT will enhance India's ability to observe faint The NLOT will enhance India's ability to observe faint and distant celestial objects, such as exoplanets, nebulae, and galaxies. Operating in optical and infrared wavelengths, the facility will support cutting-edge research in cosmology and stellar evolution. The government has also announced an upgrade for the Himalayan Chandra Telescope in Ladakh, one of the world's highest astronomical observatories, to improve its sensitivity and instrumentation for more precise observations under exceptional atmospheric conditions.

