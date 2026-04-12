India's coal imports down 8.5%: Here we decode why

India 's coal imports declined by 8.5% in February, reaching 16.55 million tons (MT). The decline is attributed to high domestic coal stockpiles and firm international prices. The trend is likely to continue as domestic miners are working to reduce their inventories. Coal stocks at thermal power plants remain strong, ensuring uninterrupted power generation across the country.

Trends Insights on coal import trends Vinaya Varma, MD & CEO of mjunction, said the record-high stockpile of domestic coal and firm seaborne prices have led to a decline in thermal coal imports. He further noted that "the weak trend in imports is expected to continue during the current month," as domestic miners are working hard to liquidate their stocks. This strategic move is part of India's larger push for self-reliance in coal production.

Import details Non-coking coal imports fell significantly In February, non-coking coal imports stood at 9.80 MT, down from 11.08 MT in the same month last year. On the other hand, coking coal imports were slightly higher at 3.92 MT compared to last year's 3.79 MT for February. These figures indicate a shift in India's coal import patterns amid changing domestic production and consumption dynamics.

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