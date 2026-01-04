India's coal imports surge in November, likely to decline soon

India 's coal imports witnessed a massive surge of 28.1% in November, reaching 25.07 million tons (MT), up from 19.57 MT in the same month last year. The spike is mainly attributed to winter restocking by steel mills and some buyers taking fresh positions due to weak seaborne prices, according to industry data compiled by mjunction services Ltd., a B2B e-commerce platform and joint venture of SAIL and Tata Steel .

Future projections Anticipated decline in coal imports Despite the recent surge, a decline in coal imports is expected in the coming months. This is because of an increase in domestic availability. "In coming months, however, we expect to see a drop in imports due to increased domestic availability," said Vinaya Varma, Managing Director and CEO of mjunction services Ltd.

Import details Breakdown of coal imports in November 2025 Among the total imports in November 2025, non-coking coal accounted for 14.28 MT, an increase from last year's 12.32 MT. Meanwhile, coking coal imports also witnessed a rise to 6.51 MT from last year's figure of 4.25 MT for the same month. This data highlights the changing dynamics of India's coal import landscape amid efforts to boost domestic production and reduce dependence on foreign sources.