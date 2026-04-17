India's digital ad market may double to $22B by 2030

India's digital advertising market is set to witness a massive growth in the next five years. A new report by Redseer Consulting has predicted that the sector is likely to reach between $19 billion to $22 billion by 2030 from $11 billion in 2025. The growth rate is expected to be between 10-15% CAGR (compound annual growth rate). This rapid expansion outpaces the overall economy and highlights India's growing influence in the global digital advertising landscape.

Market shift Digital ads to dominate global ad spend The report also predicts that digital advertising will account for 70-75% of total global ad spend by 2025. This is a major shift from traditional advertising methods and highlights the growing importance of digital platforms in reaching consumers. In fact, mobile alone will account for 65-70% of all digital ad spends, with in-app advertising leading the charge within this category.

Market share India's current share in global digital ad spend Currently, India holds a meager 1% share of the global digital ad spend. The US and China are the major players in this space, accounting for nearly 70% of the global digital ad spend between them. Tech giants like Alphabet and Meta dominate this market.

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