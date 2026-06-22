India's draft satcom rules add layers of security approvals
What's the story
The Indian government has issued new draft rules, mandating security clearance for satellite communication (satcom) companies even after spectrum assignment. The proposed regulations, published by the Department of Telecom (DoT), aim to simplify processes while ensuring national security. Under these rules, satcom firms will be assigned radio waves through an administrative process at a fixed annual fee ranging from ₹30,000 to ₹50 lakh per terminal.
Service approval
Permission needed for satellite phone, broadband services
The new rules also require satcom companies to seek permission from the central government before launching satellite phone and broadband services for public use. This is a major shift from the previous requirement of just obtaining a license from the DoT. The draft rules state that if the central government has issued a letter of intent before obtaining applicable clearance for installing radio equipment, spectrum assignment will be granted after such clearance has been obtained.
Fee structure
Market price to determine radio wave charges
While the spectrum will be assigned through an administrative process, charges for radio waves will be decided according to market price. The draft rules also prohibit satcom companies from connecting their telecommunications networks with public telecommunication networks without government permission. This includes traditional landline connections, public land mobile networks, satellite phone services by satellite, and internet access.