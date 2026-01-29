India's overall export performance has remained stable owing to market diversification strategies

India's exports remain strong despite high US tariffs: Economic survey

By Mudit Dube 02:47 pm Jan 29, 202602:47 pm

India's exports have remained resilient, even in the face of steep trade barriers imposed by the United States. The Economic Survey highlighted that India is currently facing an effective export tariff rate of nearly 50% on goods sent to the US. This is one of the highest rates levied on any trading partner. Despite these challenges, India's overall export performance has remained stable, owing to market diversification strategies employed by exporters.