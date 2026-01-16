India's exports to China surge 67% in December

Trade balance

Trade deficit with China remains significant

Despite the surge in exports, India's trade deficit with China remained at a staggering $81.7 billion between April and December 2025. This was largely due to the country's overall imports exceeding its exports during this period. The total trade between India and China during this time stood at around $110.19 billion, comprising $14.24 billion in exports and $95.95 billion in imports, according to Commerce Ministry data.