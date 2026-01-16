India's exports to China surge 67% in December
What's the story
India's exports to China witnessed a whopping 67% increase in December 2025, reaching $2.04 billion. The spike was mainly due to an increase in shipments of electronics, shrimp, telecom gear, and metals. Simultaneously, imports from China also saw a rise of 20%, amounting to $11.7 billion for the month under review. China is India's second-biggest trading partner, behind the US.
Trade balance
Trade deficit with China remains significant
Despite the surge in exports, India's trade deficit with China remained at a staggering $81.7 billion between April and December 2025. This was largely due to the country's overall imports exceeding its exports during this period. The total trade between India and China during this time stood at around $110.19 billion, comprising $14.24 billion in exports and $95.95 billion in imports, according to Commerce Ministry data.
Export details
Electronics and agricultural products lead export growth
The increase in exports was driven by a variety of products including oil meals, marine products, telecom instruments and spices. In the electronics sector, the main contributors to the increase were populated printed circuit boards, flat panel display modules, and other electrical apparatus for telephony. Major agricultural and marine exports included dried chillies, black tiger shrimp, green gram, Vannamei shrimp and oil-cake residues. Aluminium and refined copper billets also contributed significantly to India's export growth during this period.