India's factory growth slows in June

Production slowdown

Output growth slows down

The survey also noted a slowdown in output growth, which expanded at its second-slowest rate since mid-2022. This was mainly due to capital goods dragging the pace down. As demand slowed, firms were more hesitant to raise prices with output charges rising at their slowest rate in three months. A whopping 93% of companies kept fees unchanged from May amid easing cost pressures but continued higher prices for chemicals, metals, petroleum products, and plastics.