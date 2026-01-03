India's forex reserves continue upward trend, reach $700B

Reserve composition

Breakdown of India's forex reserves

The latest data from the RBI shows that foreign currency assets (FCAs), which make up the bulk of India's forex reserves, rose by $184 million to $559.61 billion. Gold reserves also saw a major increase, going up by $2.96 billion to $113.32 billion during this period. The value of gold has been on a sharp rise in recent months amid global uncertainties and strong investment demand.