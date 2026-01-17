India's forex reserves rise by $390M to $690B

India 's foreign exchange reserves have witnessed a significant increase of $392 million, reaching a total of $687.19 billion as of January 9, 2026. The data was released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 16, 2026. This comes after a major decline in the previous week when the reserves had dropped sharply by $9.809 billion to stand at $686.801 billion, according to central bank data.

Reserve breakdown Foreign currency assets and gold reserves The RBI data also revealed that foreign currency assets (FCAs), which constitute a major portion of the reserves, fell by $1.124 billion during the reported week to $550.87 billion. In dollar terms, FCAs include both valuation changes and the impact of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies such as euro, pound sterling, and yen held in the reserve basket. Meanwhile, gold holdings rose by $1.568 billion to reach $112.83 billion over this period.

Market intervention RBI's role in maintaining forex market stability The RBI plays a crucial role in monitoring the foreign exchange market and intervening when necessary to maintain orderly conditions. These interventions are aimed at preventing excessive volatility in the rupee and are not related to defending any particular exchange rate level or band. The central bank's actions are aimed at ensuring market stability, which is essential for India's economic health.

