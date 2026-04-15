India's gems and jewelry exports fall 35% in March

India's gems and jewelry exports have witnessed a sharp decline of 35.23% year-on-year to $1,783.67 million (₹16,597.20 crore) in March 2026. The fall has been attributed to weak global demand, geopolitical tensions in West Asia, and broader economic uncertainty. Imports saw a rise of 16.66% to $2,313.97 million (₹21,565.46 crore) during the same period due to increased procurement of raw materials like gold and diamonds as industry players rebuilt inventories anticipating future demand recovery.

Yearly overview For entire year, gems and jewelry exports fell by 3.3% For the entire fiscal year from April 2025 to March 2026, overall gems and jewelry exports fell by 3.32% to $27,717.40 million. In rupee terms, exports saw a marginal rise of 0.93%, aided by currency depreciation. Imports surged by 16.99% to $22,830.18 million during this period due to an industry-wide build-up of gold and diamond inventories amid weak global consumption trends, rising crude oil prices, and supply chain disruptions linked with US-Iran war.

Market trends Gold jewelry exports also fell by 48% in March The cut and polished diamond segment witnessed a 27.48% year-on-year decline in March 2026 to $838.75 million, owing to weak demand in key markets, cautious buying, and price corrections. Gold jewelry exports also fell by 48.11% during the same period due to high gold prices, softer seasonal demand, and reduced overseas orders.

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