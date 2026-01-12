India's iPhone exports cross ₹2 trillion mark in 2025

India's iPhone exports have crossed the ₹2 trillion mark for the first time since 2021. The milestone was achieved in 2025, with exports reaching a record $23 billion (or ₹2.03 trillion) from January to December. This is an almost 85% increase over the same period in 2024, highlighting Apple 's commitment to expanding its manufacturing footprint in India under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

Export expansion iPhone export growth under PLI scheme The PLI scheme has been instrumental in Apple's export growth. The company's iPhone exports from India have increased every year since 2021. They rose from ₹8,800 crore in 2021 to ₹36,234 crore in 2022 and then more than doubled to ₹74,000 crore in 2023. By 2024, exports had climbed further to an impressive ₹1.1 trillion mark.

Strategic move Apple's shift to Indian companies in supply chain In 2023, Apple started bringing Indian companies into its supply chain. The move was a strategic response to geopolitical tensions and the government's push for a self-reliant supply chain. The Tata Group was the first to join this ecosystem after acquiring Wistron's Karnataka iPhone factory in 2023. Since then, several Indian companies, many of them MSMEs, have joined the Apple supply chain as component vendors.