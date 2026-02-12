India's inflation cools to 2.75% under new CPI base

India's retail inflation for January 2026 has been pegged at a provisional rate of 2.75%, according to the new Consumer Price Index (CPI) series with a base year of 2024. The figure is slightly different from the current rates of 2.73% for rural areas and 2.77% for urban regions. This is the first time that the government has released retail inflation data under this new CPI series, which was introduced by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

Sectoral inflation Food inflation at 2.13%, housing costs rising The food inflation rate, as per the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI), is at 2.13%. It is lower in rural areas at 1.96% but higher in urban regions at 2.44%. Meanwhile, housing inflation for January 2026 stands at a modest 2.05%, with rural housing costs rising more than urban ones at 2.39% and 1.92%, respectively.

CPI evolution What is the new CPI series? The new CPI series, which replaces the earlier 2012 base, is based on the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey 2023-24. It aims to better reflect current consumption patterns and improve the coverage and representativeness of inflation measures. The revised framework has replaced six earlier groups with 12 consumption divisions, in line with COICOP 2018 framework for more granular data for policymakers, businesses, and financial institutions.

CPI changes New items added to CPI basket The revised CPI basket now includes new items such as rural housing, online media and streaming services, value-added dairy products, barley and related products. It also adds pen drives and external hard disks, attendant and babysitter services as well as exercise equipment. On the other hand, it has removed items like VCR/VCD/DVD players, radios, tape recorders, second-hand clothing, CD/DVD audio-video cassettes, and coir or rope.

