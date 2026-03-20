India's aviation maintenance industry set to hit $5.7B by 2030

India 's aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) industry is set for unprecedented growth. A report by Singapore-based consultancy Alton Aviation Consultancy has predicted that the demand for MRO services in the country will jump from $4.4 billion in 2025 to a whopping $5.7 billion by 2030. This translates to an annual growth rate of about 5.4%. The surge is primarily attributed to an increase in aircraft numbers and government initiatives boosting airport development.

Demand drivers Engine MRO demand to be highest The report highlights that engine MRO demand will account for nearly half of the total demand. Airframe and modifications are expected to witness the fastest growth in this five-year period. Alton's directors, Alan Lim and Joshua Ng, predict India's commercial aircraft fleet will exceed 1,800 by 2030. They also note that Indian airlines have already ordered over 500 aircraft for delivery over the next five years.

Infrastructure growth Government initiatives to boost airport development To support this growth, the Indian government has pledged to construct over 100 new airports in the next six years. This will take the total number of operational airports in India to over 200 by 2032. The directors of Alton Aviation Consultancy also cite a rapidly growing middle class, increased low-cost carrier penetration, and improved regional connectivity as factors driving demand for MRO services.

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Aerospace development India building larger aerospace ecosystem Beyond MRO, India is also building a larger aerospace ecosystem to sustain aviation growth. The government has set ambitious goals to boost domestic passenger traffic, increase operational airports, and strengthen workforce and manufacturing capabilities. This will be supported by large-scale investments in airport infrastructure and new greenfield developments. Special economic zones like GIFT City are being positioned as hubs for aircraft leasing and related financial services.

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Investment surge Investments in airport infrastructure Recent high-profile investments in the Indian aviation sector further underline this growth. Navi Mumbai International Airport started operations in December 2025, while Noida Airport will start operations in March 2026. Dholera International Airport and Bhogapuram International Airport are also set to expand capacity with planned investments of over $250 million and over $550 million respectively.