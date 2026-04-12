Modi government sets ₹1L crore target for India's seafood exports

India 's seafood exports have witnessed a massive surge, crossing ₹62,408 crore in the fiscal year 2024-25. This is more than double the value of marine product exports from ₹30,213 crore in 2013-14. The growth has been largely driven by shrimp exports worth ₹43,334 crore. Now, exporters have been urged to adopt an open-market approach and work toward achieving a target of ₹1 lakh crore.

Industry dialogue A look at Seafood Exporters Meet 2026 The Department of Fisheries under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying organized the Seafood Exporters Meet 2026. The event was aimed at providing a structured platform for interaction between government and industry stakeholders. It also sought feedback from exporters on market access challenges, pricing pressures, and compliance requirements. The discussions focused on enhancing value addition, market diversification, and expanding marine exports from islands to high seas.

Compliance focus Emphasis on market diversification and regulatory compliance Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh stressed the need for sustained market and product diversification. He also emphasized strict regulatory compliance, including adherence to antibiotic bans and strengthened traceability systems. Referring to the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) Rules, Singh said that Access Passes are being operationalized with priority given to cooperative societies for inclusive growth. He also highlighted the export potential of high-value species like tuna from Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

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