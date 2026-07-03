PMI fell to 57.4 in June

India's services growth hits 17-month low in June

By Mudit Dube 12:28 pm Jul 03, 202612:28 pm

What's the story

India's services sector, a major contributor to the country's economy, witnessed its slowest growth in 17 months during June. The slowdown was driven by a sharp decline in domestic demand and the slowest new business growth in over two-and-a-half years. The HSBC India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, fell to 57.4 last month from May's 59.8. The India Composite PMI, which includes both services and manufacturing sectors, also fell to its lowest since March.