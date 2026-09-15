India's unemployment rate eases to 5% in August
What's the story
India's unemployment rate for adults (15 years and older) has marginally declined to 5% in August, from 5.1% in July, government data released on Tuesday showed. The latest figure is also lower than the predicted 5.2% unemployment rate by economists in a Reuters poll, indicating a positive trend in the country's job market.
Rural impact
Rural areas drive decline in unemployment rate
The decline in India's unemployment rate was largely driven by rural areas, where the jobless rate fell to 4.1% in August from 4.5% in July.
This is the lowest level since January 2026 (4.9%), according to government data.
The improvement was not just limited to rural India as urban areas also saw no change in their labor force participation and worker population ratios during this period.
Urban stability
Urban jobless rate remains stable
While rural areas witnessed a sharp decline in unemployment, urban India saw its jobless rate remain largely unchanged at 6.8% in August.
This is a slight increase from the previous month's figure of 6.7%.
The stability of the urban unemployment rate indicates that improvements in employment conditions are primarily taking place outside cities.
LFPR rise
Labor force participation rate increases marginally
The overall Labor Force Participation Rate (LFPR), which indicates the percentage of people either working or seeking work, increased marginally to 55.6% in August from July's 55.4%.
Rural LFPR also saw a slight rise to 58.2%, while urban LFPR remained unchanged at 50.4% during this period.