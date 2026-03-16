India's wholesale inflation rises to 2.13%

India 's wholesale price inflation has accelerated to an 11-month high of 2.13% in February, according to government data released on Monday. The increase is mainly due to rising prices across key sectors such as other manufacturing, basic metals, non-food articles, and food items textiles. This indicates broad-based cost pressures in the industrial and commodity segments of the economy.

Food prices Food inflation also rose to 1.85% Food inflation also rose to 1.85% in February, compared to a 1.41% rise in January. The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for all commodities stood at 158.2 in February, up from January's figure of 157.8 and December's figure of 157.2 (2011-12 base year). This indicates rising wholesale costs across various sectors, especially food and textiles.

Price surge Inflation in primary articles surged to 3.27% Among major components, inflation in primary articles surged to 3.27% in February, up from January's 2.21%. Inflation for manufactured products also rose slightly to 2.92% from January's 2.86%. However, fuel and power prices remained deflationary at -3.78%, albeit less negative than January's -4.01%. This shows that while some sectors are witnessing price hikes, others like fuel and power are still on a downward trend.

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