Indian wines, beyond grapes, are winning hearts abroad

India 's wine industry is slowly but surely making its mark on the global stage. An emerging group of fruit-based, non-grape wineries has started to gain traction in international markets. This comes as Indian winemakers shift their focus toward exports due to sluggish domestic sales growth. According to trade think tank GTRI, wine exports from India in the first seven months of this fiscal year reached an all-time high of $6.7 million, more than double compared to last year.

Market shift Non-grape Indian wines gaining popularity Despite grape-based wines still dominating the export market, non-grape Indian wines are slowly but surely winning over international consumers. Nashik's Sula Vineyards leads the grape-based wine segment, but other players in the non-grape wine market are also making their mark. Recently, a consignment of 800 cases of 'Curry Favour,' an Indian wine made from jamun (a seasonal fruit), was exported from Mumbai to New York and New Jersey.

Export success 'Curry Favour' makes its international debut The export of 'Curry Favour' marks a significant milestone in India's wine industry. Produced at Nashik's Seven Peaks Winery, this is the first time an Indian wine made from jamun has been exported. Ajoy Shaw, one of the consultants involved in the project, said they had to keep their export pricing competitive due to high duties in the US market but still found a win-win arrangement for both parties.

Global reach Indian wines find international markets Indian wines have been steadily making their way into international markets such as the UAE, Netherlands, China, France, and the UK. Sales from April to October this fiscal year have already surpassed last year's total of $5.8 million. Other non-grape Indian wines like those made from Kashmiri apples and Alphonso mangoes have also been exported in small but significant volumes.