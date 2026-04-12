US-Iran war: India, Saudi discuss trade stability in virtual meet

In a bid to protect their economic interests amid regional turmoil, India's Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Saudi Arabia 's Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al Qassabi held a virtual summit. The meeting mainly focused on the logistical and economic impacts of recent conflicts in West Asia. Both countries, which have a strong and growing economic relationship, aimed to coordinate their efforts to ensure uninterrupted trade flows despite the geopolitical challenges.

Trade resilience Ministers stress on safeguarding supply chains The summit stressed on safeguarding the complex supply chains linking Indian markets with the Gulf. The ministers "took stock of the evolving situation in West Asia and reiterated the primacy of supply chain continuity," an official statement said. This comes as maritime routes and land corridors have come under severe strain due to ongoing conflicts in the region.

Peace aspirations Hope for lasting peace in West Asia Goyal expressed a strong desire for a permanent end to hostilities in the region. He "expressed hope that the recently announced ceasefire would pave the way to lasting peace and security in the region." The Indian minister also praised the resilience of Saudi Arabia's people, acknowledging their efforts to maintain supply chain continuity amid increased disruptions and volatility.

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Diaspora concerns Welfare of Indian community in Saudi Arabia A major part of the meeting was dedicated to the welfare of the Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia. Given their large population, their safety during conflicts is a top priority for New Delhi. Minister Goyal "condemned attacks in the country during the ongoing conflict and appreciated Saudi Arabia's efforts to protect Indian community," highlighting Riyadh's proactive measures to ensure foreign residents' security.

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