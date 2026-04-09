India secures 95% fertilizer gas, boosts LPG after U.S.-Iran ceasefire Business Apr 09, 2026

Following the recent U.S.-Iran ceasefire, India is ramping up gas supplies to fertilizer plants, now covering 95% of their needs.

The government is also sending more LPG to essential sectors like agriculture and pharmaceuticals, part of a bigger push to keep energy flowing smoothly after disruptions from the West Asia conflict that started in late February.