India secures 95% fertilizer gas, boosts LPG after U.S.-Iran ceasefire
Business
Following the recent U.S.-Iran ceasefire, India is ramping up gas supplies to fertilizer plants, now covering 95% of their needs.
The government is also sending more LPG to essential sectors like agriculture and pharmaceuticals, part of a bigger push to keep energy flowing smoothly after disruptions from the West Asia conflict that started in late February.
India caps industrial LPG at 70%
LPG, once mainly for homes, is now reaching key industries with a 70% supply cap (up to 200 metric tons daily).
To help migrant workers avoid shortages, the number of small free trade LPG cylinders was doubled, leading to nearly 900,000 units sold since March.
All this comes as global oil prices drop post-ceasefire, giving India's economy some much-needed breathing room.