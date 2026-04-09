India sending trade team to Washington in April 2026
Business
India is sending a trade team to Washington in April 2026, hoping to wrap up a major new agreement with the US.
This follows some promising talks between top officials from both countries, and could mark a big step for India-US relations.
US tariffs could fall to 18%
If all goes as planned, US tariffs on Indian goods will drop sharply, from 50% down to 18%.
India is also set to invest $500 billion in US energy, technology, and more over five years.
One major catch: India has agreed to stop buying most Russian oil (with a few exceptions), especially given current global tensions.
If signed, this deal could seriously boost trade and tighten economic ties between the two countries.