India sending trade team to Washington in April 2026

US tariffs could fall to 18%

If all goes as planned, US tariffs on Indian goods will drop sharply, from 50% down to 18%.

India is also set to invest $500 billion in US energy, technology, and more over five years.

One major catch: India has agreed to stop buying most Russian oil (with a few exceptions), especially given current global tensions.

If signed, this deal could seriously boost trade and tighten economic ties between the two countries.