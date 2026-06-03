India services PMI 59.8 in May led by home spending Business Jun 03, 2026

India's services scene (think e-commerce, IT, and entertainment) saw its fastest growth in half a year this May, thanks mostly to people spending more at home.

The S&P Global PMI jumped to 59.8, showing the sector's been on a roll since mid-2021.

While local demand was buzzing, export orders barely budged and business confidence slipped for the second month as companies stayed cautious.