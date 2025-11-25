Next Article
India set to launch trade talks with Eurasian bloc
India is kicking off official trade talks with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)—that's Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan—starting Wednesday.
The plan is to open up more opportunities for Indian small businesses, farmers, and fishermen over the next 18 months.
Why this matters: Diversifying India's global trade game
This move is part of India's push to find new markets beyond the US, especially since American tariffs have gone up.
Russia already leads as India's top EAEU trading partner (think $68.7 billion in trade in 2024-25, mostly oil).
Plus, India isn't stopping here—talks are also on with regions like Southern Africa, Latin America's Mercosur bloc, Israel (for agri-tech), and Canada for future deals.