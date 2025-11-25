India set to launch trade talks with Eurasian bloc

Why this matters: Diversifying India's global trade game

This move is part of India's push to find new markets beyond the US, especially since American tariffs have gone up.

Russia already leads as India's top EAEU trading partner (think $68.7 billion in trade in 2024-25, mostly oil).

Plus, India isn't stopping here—talks are also on with regions like Southern Africa, Latin America's Mercosur bloc, Israel (for agri-tech), and Canada for future deals.