Tamil Nadu pulls in ₹42,700cr in fresh investments

Growth on the rise and more companies coming in

Since the DMK took charge, the number of companies in Tamil Nadu has jumped from about 62,000 to over 79,000.

At this latest conclave alone, 111 deals were signed—including big names like CRI Pumps (₹2,060 crore) and LMW Group (₹1,050 crore).

Over four years, Tamil Nadu has hosted 17 investor summits and landed more than a thousand investment agreements—over twice as many as before—showing just how serious the state is about growing its economy and staying ahead in global competition.