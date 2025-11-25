Tamil Nadu pulls in ₹42,700cr in fresh investments
Big news from Tamil Nadu: the state just scored ₹42,792 crore in new investments, announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin at the TN Rising Investment Conclave in Coimbatore.
This move comes amid claims that investments are going to other States, and competition from countries such as Vietnam and Thailand.
The secret sauce? A skilled workforce, transparency, a cordial business environment, and a safe environment—all helping to keep investors interested.
Growth on the rise and more companies coming in
Since the DMK took charge, the number of companies in Tamil Nadu has jumped from about 62,000 to over 79,000.
At this latest conclave alone, 111 deals were signed—including big names like CRI Pumps (₹2,060 crore) and LMW Group (₹1,050 crore).
Over four years, Tamil Nadu has hosted 17 investor summits and landed more than a thousand investment agreements—over twice as many as before—showing just how serious the state is about growing its economy and staying ahead in global competition.