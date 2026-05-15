India sets $863bn FY26 export record, Piyush Goyal targets $2tn
Business
India just set a new export record ($863 billion for FY26), even with global trade facing tough times.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal shared the news in Mumbai and said India is aiming even higher, with a $2 trillion export target by 2030.
The plan? Better trade infrastructure and reaching more markets worldwide.
India signs FTAs covering 38 countries
India has been busy signing nine free trade agreements with 38 countries in the last three-and-a-half years, giving it preferential access to about two-thirds of the world's trade.
Talks are also underway with the US to sort out trade issues and open fresh opportunities.
Meanwhile, India's foreign exchange reserves are strong at $700 billion (enough for 11 months of imports).