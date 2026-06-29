India, Seychelles sign major deal to boost bilateral ties
What's the story
India and Seychelles have signed a major agreement to strengthen their bilateral ties. The deal includes a ₹1,250 crore umbrella line of credit for development projects in Seychelles and an extradition treaty aimed at curbing transnational crime. The two countries also agreed to implement India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system and explore cooperation in space exploration.
Requests made
AI, cybersecurity centers sought from India by Seychelles
Seychelles has sought India's help in establishing artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity centers, as well as procuring an advanced light helicopter. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed these proposals and assured that India would consider them positively. The two sides will continue discussions on these new proposals from Seychelles in the future.
Strategic talks
India, Seychelles discuss regional situation
The two countries also discussed the regional situation, especially the West Asia crisis, and challenges in the Indian Ocean. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that India and Seychelles are connected by the Indian Ocean, which Modi described as an "ocean of opportunity." He reiterated that ties between both nations will be based on trust and respect for mutual priorities and interests.