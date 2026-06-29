India, Seychelles sign major deal to boost bilateral ties

Strategic talks

India, Seychelles discuss regional situation

The two countries also discussed the regional situation, especially the West Asia crisis, and challenges in the Indian Ocean. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that India and Seychelles are connected by the Indian Ocean, which Modi described as an "ocean of opportunity." He reiterated that ties between both nations will be based on trust and respect for mutual priorities and interests.