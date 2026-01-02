Defense contracts worth ₹1.8L crore signed in FY26

The Indian government has signed defense contracts worth ₹1.82 lakh crore in the financial year 2025-26, till December-end. The contracts are aimed at modernizing the armed forces and improving India's defense readiness. The Defense Acquisition Council (DAC) has also approved capital acquisition proposals worth over ₹3.84 lakh crore since January 2025, focusing on indigenization and modernization of defense capabilities.

Budget utilization Capital acquisition budget and expenditure The Ministry of Defense (MoD) has utilized 80% of its capital acquisition budget for FY26, amounting to around ₹1.2 lakh crore. This is part of the total budgetary allocation for the MoD in FY26, which stands at ₹6.81 lakh crore. The modernisation budget covers new aircraft, ships, tanks, weapons and missiles among other things needed to keep the armed forces up-to-date and ready for any situation.

Expenditure details Overall capital expenditure and future plans The MoD's overall capital expenditure has reached 76%, including infrastructure, land, research and development. Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh had said at an industry event in November that the MoD would seek a nearly 20% increase in the modernization component of the FY27 defense budget. This is roughly double the usual 10% increase seen in previous years, which could mean a modernization outlay of around ₹1.79 lakh crore in FY27.