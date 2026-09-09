India smartphone prices jump 21% versus 15% global average
Smartphone prices in India shot up by 21% this year, the highest increase anywhere, while the global average was 15%.
The main culprits? Rising memory costs and the fact that most people here buy budget or mid-range phones under ₹20,000.
Lower-end phones hit hardest, premium steadier
The price spike stung lower-end smartphones the most, since brands making these cheaper devices can't easily absorb higher component costs.
Premium phones (above ₹30,000) saw smaller hikes.
Counterpoint Research said the price hike was more pronounced in lower-end smartphones, where manufacturers have less room to absorb rising component costs.
Other regions saw milder price rises
Other regions had milder increases: US prices rose just 5%, Europe by 7%, while Asia-Pacific was close to India at 19%.
India stands out because so many rely on affordable smartphones, making these hikes especially tough for lower-end buyers.