India smartphone shipments drop 10% as prices climb 15%
Business
India's smartphone scene took a hit this quarter, with shipments dropping 10%, the steepest June fall in six years.
Prices climbed by 15% thanks to pricier parts and memory costs shooting up since last September, making new phones tougher to afford.
Google Pixel ultra-premium growth up 68%
Apple's shipments dipped by 3%, mostly due to supply chain hiccups for the iPhone 17 series.
Meanwhile, Google's Pixel lineup soared with a whopping 68% growth in the ultra-premium segment: smart marketing and stable prices made all the difference.
MediaTek continued leading chipsets with nearly half of all phones using its tech.