India's start-up funding rises to $10.3B, but deal count plunges
What's the story
India's tech start-ups raised $10.3 billion in funding during the first nine months of 2026, according to Tracxn's India Tech 9M 2026 report. This is a 7% increase from the $9.7 billion raised during the same period last year. However, despite this increase in total funding, there has been a significant drop in the number of funding rounds by as much as 38%.
Investor trends
More money into fewer start-ups
The data from Tracxn indicates a shift in investor behavior, with more money going into fewer start-ups.
This means that larger and more established companies are getting bigger checks, while smaller and newer ones are finding it harder to raise capital.
In the first nine months of 2026, India witnessed 18 funding rounds of at least $100 million each.
Funding dynamics
First-time funded start-ups down by 30%
The rise in total funding doesn't necessarily mean more start-ups are getting capital. In fact, the number of first-time funded start-ups fell by 30% to 338.
The number of Series A and later funding rounds also fell by 23% to 409.
However, large deals like Nxtra's $1 billion private equity round, Neysa's $600 million Series B and C rounds, and CRED's $540 million Series H round have pushed the overall funding figure higher.
Funding stages
Seed funding plummets by 37%
Seed funding, which is usually the first major external investment a startup receives, fell by 37% to $698 million in the first nine months of 2026.
However, early-stage funding rose 27% to $4.2 billion during this period.
This suggests that investors are becoming more selective with their investments, preferring to put large sums into companies that have already shown some business traction.
Sectoral funding
Some sectors continue to attract funding
Despite the overall trend, some sectors continue to draw strong investor interest.
Funding for enterprise infrastructure skyrocketed by 436% to $1.6 billion, while enterprise applications funding rose by 49% to $3.5 billion.
FinTech also saw a 13% increase in funding, bringing it up to $2.2 billion during this period.
AI infrastructure attracted a whopping $1.2 billion, making it the largest-funded segment.
Funding hubs
Bengaluru continues to dominate startup funding scene
Bengaluru continued to be India's top startup funding hub, with startups in the city raising $4.4 billion during the first nine months of 2026.
This accounted for a whopping 43% of all tech funding, up from 38% last year.
Mumbai came second with $1.8 billion, followed closely by Gurugram at $1.6 billion.