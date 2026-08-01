India-Rwanda trade talks: Critical minerals, pharmaceuticals identified as priority sectors
What's the story
India has expressed its interest in collaborating with Rwanda on critical minerals. The proposal was made during the first meeting of the India-Rwanda Joint Trade Committee (JTC), which concluded recently. The two-day meeting, held in New Delhi from July 30-31, also saw discussions on pharmaceuticals and healthcare as priority sectors for cooperation between the two nations.
Trade expansion
Roadmap for expanding trade, investment, and sectoral collaboration
The JTC meeting concluded with a roadmap for expanding trade, investment, and sectoral collaboration.
India proposed institutional cooperation between the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board.
This is part of India's strategy to diversify its sources of critical minerals needed for electric vehicles (EVs), clean energy technologies, semiconductors, and electronics manufacturing.
Trade balance
Rwanda's top imports from India
India's major exports to Rwanda include drug formulations and biologicals, two- and three-wheelers, industrial and electrical machinery, oil meals, iron and steel products.
On the other hand, Rwanda exports lead, spices, essential oils, copper, precious/semi-precious stones, processed agricultural products, and minerals to India.
The Commerce Ministry said India is Rwanda's largest source of pharmaceutical imports accounting for about 24.5% of the country's pharma imports.
Investment opportunities
More Indian investments invited in mining, agro-processing
Rwanda has invited more Indian investments in mining, agro-processing, affordable housing, ICT, manufacturing, healthcare, tourism, and financial services.
To strengthen these investment ties, the two countries have designated Invest India and the Rwanda Development Board as investment focal points under the JTC framework.
They also agreed to exchange calendars of trade fairs, business forums, and buyer-seller meets.
Regional access
Rwanda positioned as gateway to East Africa
Rwanda has positioned itself as a gateway to the East African Community (EAC), the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
This would give Indian businesses access to a wider regional market.
The two countries also discussed cooperation in agriculture, agro-processing, green mobility, digital public infrastructure, fintech, cybersecurity, and renewable energy.